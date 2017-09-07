Schools get long awaited state aid checks

CHICAGO (WAND) – Illinois schools are finally get their checks from the state of Illinois.

On Thursday morning, Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office started distributing the $541 million in General State Aid to schools throughout the state.

The funds were delayed due to the government debate on the School Funding Bill, SB1.

A second payment of $264 million will go out on Friday to cover the September payment due on Sunday.

"I am grateful legislators were able to forge a bipartisan compromise to allow passage of the school funding bill which finally puts the state on a path to equitable school funding," Comptroller Mendoza said.