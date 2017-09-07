Car giveaway involved in United Way fundraiser

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois branch of the United Way is giving away a car.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette say the United Way of Danville Area will enter people who donate to its 2017 general campaign into a drawing for a 2018 Honda CR-V. Donations of $104 or more will be entered for a chance to win the car or $20,000 in cash.

Danville’s United Way branch told the newspaper it didn’t raise as much as it needed during the last general fund period, pulling together about $450,000 when its goal was $600,000. Coming up short forced the branch to make operating budget cuts and drop the amount given to agencies who need the help.

United Way says it’s already seen the car boost excitement for donations this year. The donation goal for this general fund period is still $600,000.

The new donation period officially began Thursday.