Stabbing victim named in domestic case

WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have released the name of a woman killed in a domestic dispute.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says 29-year-old Jessie Henson died from injuries caused by stabbing and blunt force. Deputies found Henson Tuesday evening in a home along the 300 block of East Elm St. in Waverly.

She died at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Investigators are calling her death a homicide.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Nathan Henson on preliminary murder charges. Another man, 26-year-old William Sanders, is charged with aggravated battery. They say Henson and Sanders got into a fight after Sanders arrived at the home and found Henson, who now sits in the Morgan County Jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating Jessie Henson’s death.