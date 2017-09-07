School bus crash leaves drivers injured

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A school bus with preschool-age children on board crashed Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue and Oregon Street in Urbana at about 11:40 a.m., according to WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette. Firefighters say the bus had up to six children on board, all between the ages of 3 and 5.

The News-Gazette says the crash happened when a car slammed into the bus, causing the bus to crash into a tree. The bus crushed a light pole as it hit the tree.

The school bus and car drivers needed hospital treatment for injuries. Only one child went to the hospital after hitting their head.

Investigators are looking into the crash Thursday.