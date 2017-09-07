Dan Caulkins running for state representative

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A former Decatur City Councilman has announced he will run for state representative.

On Thursday, Dan Caulkins announced he would run for the Republican nomination to State Representative of the 101st District.

The seat is currently being held by Bill Mitchell who announced he would retire after his current term. Mitchell has held the seat since 1998. Mitchell will serve until the end of his term in January 2019.

Caulkins has been a Decatur resident since 1952. He served on the Decatur City Council, U.S. Army.