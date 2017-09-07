Gov. Rauner exercising borrowing authority to pay down bill backlog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner has announced he intends to exercise borrowing authority in an attempt to pay down on Illinois' bill backlog.

On Thursday, Governor Rauner announced he intends to issue $6 billion in bonds to pay down the state's bill backlog, a significant portion of which is subject to late-payment interest penalties. By issuing the bonds, Governor Rauner intends on refinancing the debt by borrowing from banks at lower interest rates, saving the state money.

Governor Rauner adds that he is exercising his borrowing authority due to the state's budget still being "more than $1 billion out of balance."

"Even with a permanent income tax increase costing the average Illinois household more than $1,000 a year, the budget is more than $1 billion out of balance and is still growing the unpaid backlog. We're choosing to exercise borrowing authority because it's better to have Wall Street carry our debt than Main Street Illinois," said Governor Rauner.

The bonds are able to be issued under the General Obligation Bond Act, which grants the state the authority to issue up to $6 billion in general obligation bonds as Income Tax Proceed Bonds. These bonds must be issued before December 31, 2017, must be used to pay for expenses vouchered from state employees' group health insurance costs and general funds prior to July 1, 2017, and must be paid within 12 years.