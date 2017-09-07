Ameren Illinois installs AEDs in nearly 240 company vehicles

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to increase workplace safety, Ameren Illinois has installed automated external defibrillators on nearly 240 of its trucks, including nine in Decatur.

Ameren officials say the presence of the AEDs could be the difference between life and death, as individuals who go into cardiac arrest with AED nearby only have a five-to-seven percent chance of surviving, according to the American Heart Association. However, American Heart Association officials say the survival rate for those who receive immediate treatment through an AED is as high as 60 percent one year after cardiac arrest.

Ameren officials also say an AED helped save the life of one of their employees in 2014, after Mike Pulke went into cardiac arrest at the company's Mt. Vernon Operating Center. Thanks to the quick actions of his coworkers and the use of the AED, Pulke made a full recovery, and still works as a gas control technician with Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard Mark says, "There are inherent dangers in keeping the lights on and the natural gas flowing, so first and foremost, this is a step we are taking to ensure the health and safety of our field personnel. These AEDs will provide our co-workers with an accessible tool that they can use in an emergency situation."

Ameren employees are trained in CPR, as well as how to properly use AEDs.

