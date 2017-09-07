Dollar General Literacy Foundation issues thousands in grants

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $331,000 in youth literacy grants to Illinois schools and nonprofit organizations.

Dollar General officials announced the grant recipients on September 7. The grants are awarded to chosen schools at the start of every school year, and are used to support teachers, schools, and nonprofit organizations.

Award recipients in central Illinois include Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign, Dr. Preston L. Williams Elementary School in Urbana, and Clinton, Illinois District 15/Lincoln School in Clinton.

For a full list of grant recipients, click here. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, click here.