Robbery suspect sentenced to prison, boot camp

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man is headed to prison after involvement in a series of robberies.

WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette say 20-year-old men Lucas Martinez and Tyran Mueller worked together on the early morning of Dec. 27 to steal from Circle K stores in Savoy and Urbana. Martinez admitted to serving as a getaway driver while Mueller went inside and help up clerks with a pellet gun.

Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced Martinez to eight years behind bars, along with 120 days in a boot camp created by the Department of Corrections. He also has to pay $425 in restitution costs.

Martinez stood accused of involvement in two other crimes, including a robbery at a Gilman McDonald’s and a break-in at Bible Baptist Church in Champaign. The newspaper says charges related to the break-in against Martinez were dropped when he pleaded guilty to the Circle K crimes.

Judge Ladd considered Martinez’s willingness to cooperate and desire to get help in making his conviction decision.