Christian County Prevention Coalition hosting addiction forum

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Prevention Coalition is inviting the public to attend a community forum on recovery from substance abuse on September 23.

Officials say the program, titled "Hope for Recovery, End the Trend to Addiction," will start at 10 a.m. at 201 East Pleasant Street in Taylorville. During the event, attendees will hear stories of how addiction has affected the lives of others in the community, and can view an exhibit showcase that highlights programs and services that assist in drug and alcohol addiction.

Taylorville Memorial Hospital President and CEO Kim Bourne says, "Not only will our community be able to celebrate recovery with area residents and their families at this event, they'll also learn about key resources that assist in recovery from drug, alcohol, and tobacco addiction."

This event is open to the public.