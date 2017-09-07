67th Secretary of State Vehicle Show kicks off September 9

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Vehicle enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the 67th Secretary of State Vehicle Show and Swap Meet in Springfield on September 9.

The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation says the show will be held at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Second Street, and aims to celebrate the service of America's first responders. Judges will be on hand, and an Illinois State Champion award will be given to the vehicle judged best at the show by the Vehicle Show Advisory Committee.

Additionally, officials say first-, second-, and third-place entries will receive awards in 60 classes, and the Camaro automobile will be honored with a special Marque Award.

Individuals who wish to enter their vehicles can register for $20, and must be on site to register between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. the day of the show.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says, "The Vehicle Show is a great venue for automobile enthusiasts of all ages, and we expect once again to have some of the finest vehicles from Illinois and neighboring states on display. It is a special thrill this year to honor our first responders on the 2017 Secretary of State Vehicle Show with special event license plates."

For more information about the Vehicle Show and Swap Meet, click here.