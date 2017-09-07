ADM presents $35,000 to Decatur Salvation Army

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ADM Cares officials visited the Salvation Army in Decatur to present a large donation for the organization's programs.

Officials say ADM Cares presented a $35,000 check to the Salvation Army in Decatur Thursday afternoon. The money will be used to help support the Salvation Army's Men's Shelter and Pathway of Hope programs.

ADM Cares Director Jennifer Ballenger says, "The Shelter and Pathways of Hope Program are really a nice fit for ADM because they help provide that immediate assistance that people need right now. But then what we at ADM like about it is it takes it one step further. It provides education and skills training to help their clients secure employment and becomes an active member of society.

For more information about ADM Cares, click here.