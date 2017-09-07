Danville Police investigating 2 unrelated shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department says it is investigating two separate shootings that happened on the city's east side on September 6.

Danville police say officers were sent to the 100 block of Elmwood Street for a report of shots fired at about 3:35 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found a man, identified as Patrick Cahill, 38, with an non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg. Officers also say they made contact with Maitland Montgomery, 42, who told police that Cahill tried to attack him, and was attempting to break into his home, during a dispute involving a woman both men knew.

Police say Montgomery admitted to firing shots at Cahill during this incident. Montgomery was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and Cahill was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Upon being released, Cahill was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Danville police say officers were dispatched to the area of Delaware Avenue at about 6:12 p.m. for a report of a separate, unrelated shooting incident. Upon arriving, officers say they spoke with a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim told officers that he was shot about an hour previously while playing basketball at Elmwood Park, and that the person who shot him appeared to be a black man in his mid 20s, wearing all black clothing.

The investigation into these shootings are ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 431-2250.