UIPD planting bikes to catch bike thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The University of Illinois Police Department is out to catch thieves.

"It's a problem on every college campus, theft in general, but particularly bike theft is a big one," Patrick Wade, with UIPD, says.

As the school year kicks off, UIPD is hoping to curb the number of bikes stolen. They're placing bikes around campus - under surveillance - and waiting.

So far four people have been arrested for stealing police planted bikes.

"The people we're finding who are stealing bikes have a range of different motivations for stealing bikes," Wade says. "Some are frankly just doing it for fun, some people do steal them and sell them on Craigslist or Ebay for money."

He says bike owners should be sure to properly lock their bike.

"Sometimes bicyclists on our campus - not all of them but a lot of them - are in a hurry or maybe, you know, they don't want to spend the extra money on a good bike lock so they're not locking their bikes properly," Wade says.

The police department says make sure you have a reliable lock.

"Use a good U Lock, lock it through the front tire and frame of the bike," Wade says.

They also recommend registering your bike with the university. They say that makes it easier to reunite you with your bike should it get stolen.