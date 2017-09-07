Decatur joins 'America in Bloom' craze

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A new beautification effort is underway in the Decatur area.

The city announced Thursday it will take part in a national “America in Bloom” program, which will judge Decatur’s efforts to grow new flowers in the area. When the city starts in 2018, it will focus on roses and yellow daylilies.

Grow Decatur organizer Ellen Hearn says central Illinois needs to prioritize nature.

“When you think about the Hockeyville activities and the United Way, Decatur steps up,” said Hearn. “Now it’s time for Decatur to step up and put beautification as one of its top priorities.”

In each year of “America in Bloom”, judges are expected to come through the Decatur area and assess how the city is handling improvements to beautification.