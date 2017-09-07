Springfield nursing home suddenly closes doors

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WAND)- Oak Terrace nursing home in Springfield will be closing their doors Thursday afternoon.

The news comes of shock to residents who originally thought they had until September 30th, to move out of the facility. However, even when residents thought they had until the end of the month, Oak Terrace owners failed to notify state officials and residents of the pending closure in the required time.

"Normally in situations like this we receive a 60 day official notice of closure and residents are able to prepare and plan for their discharge, so we were never fully aware to plan for the closure." said Megan Jizmagain, a regional ombudsman who covers Oak Terrace.

The sudden closure of the home is leaving it's elderly residents in a state of shock.

"It can be traumatic for some residents just because they have lived in the facility for so long," said Jizmagain. "Not being able to adequately plan or process the whole thing can be traumatic and being told you have to move to a different place after being in a facility that you call your home for years it can be a traumatic experience."

Regional ombudsman like Jizmagain are working to make the transition as easy as possible for the displaced residents.

"Our role in the facility is to make sure residents are understand what's going on as well as to make sure that they are being safely and appropriately discharged to facilities that can adequately meet their needs." Jizmagain said.

The ombudsman work does not end after residents have found their new homes, Jizmagain says they will continue to meet with the residents to ensure they are comfortable in their new home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health tells WAND that there are 24 residents in the home, and they received notice of the closure on August 21. They are currently investigating the situation.

Oak Terrace declined to comment on the closing, however the IDPH says they are closing due to financial reasons.