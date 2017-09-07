Trojans, Bullets set to battle for Sangamo supremacy

Click the video above for a preview of Friday's big game, including pregame analysis from Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes.

MAROA -- It's only week three, but the Sangamo conference title could very well be at stake Friday night.

Maroa-Forsyth travels to Williamsville for a mammoth match-up between 2-0 teams ranked in the top ten of their respective classes. The Trojans have outscored their first two opponents 73-15, while the Bullets have dominated the opposition 97-7.

Friday Frenzy correspondent Evan Collins is covering the game for WAND. Tune in at 10:05 for extended highlights on the Friday Frenzy!