'Dangerous' Danville makes list of worst cities for children

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A publication ranked Danville as one of the worst places nationwide to raise children.

The rankings, published by 24/7 Wall St., say Danville’s high crime rates contribute to its place on the list. The article called the city a “relatively dangerous place”, adding Danville experiences 780 violent crimes for every 100,000 people in the area.

It also points out Danville has a 6.7 percent unemployment rate in its labor force.

In total, the list includes 25 cities. Only Battle Creek, Mich., joins Danville as cities from the Midwest on that list. The rest are in the western or southern parts of the United States.