Help for Hurricane Harvey victims

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Beginning Friday, September 8 from 5:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. WAND along with Cromwell Radio and the Salvation Army will be taking donations for the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Salvation Army Major Wesley Dalberg says, "We served about 300,000 meals out of two field kitchens and 95 mobile feeding units. As soon as they were able to find a dry spot, they set up these kitchens and started feeding first responders and victims."

The Salvation Army teams in Texas are helping the hundreds of thousands of victims get back on their feet and with your contributions you can help speed the process along.

"Especially early on in the disaster, the best thing is to share monetary donations, and then they can purchase what they actually need and can use at that moment," added Dalberg.

To help just head out to the WAND Studios, located at 904 West South Side Drive in Decatur. Cash, check or credit card donations can be made directly to the Salvation Army during this event, with proceeds benefiting Hurricane Andrew victims.