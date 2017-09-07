2 Champaign County men facing child pornography charges

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced two Champaign County men are facing child pornography charges in connection with two separate, unrelated cases.

According to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney of the Central District of Illinois Patrick Hansen, Robert Decker, 56, was indicted on distribution of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography charges by a federal grand jury on September 5. Hansen says the indictment alleges that Decker distributed pornographic images of children using a "facility of interstate or foreign commerce" on or about June 6.

Additionally, the indictment alleges that on July 17, 2017, Decker possessed hard drives, computer processing units, mobile devices, and other digital storage materials that contained pornographic images and video involving a minor younger than 12 years old.

If convicted of the charges, Decker faces 20 years in prison per count.

The U.S. Department of Justice also reports that Jaime Breckenridge, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on distribution and possession of child pornography charges on September 5. Hansen says the indictment alleges that Breckenridge distributed child pornography on September 27, 2016, by using "a facility of interstate or foreign commerce."

Hansen also say the indictment alleges that Breckenridge possessed computer processing units, a hard drive, and other digital storage materials that contained pornographic images and videos of children.

If convicted of both charges, Breckenridge faces up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation into both cases is ongoing.