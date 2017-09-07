Decatur City Council approves contract for sidewalk project

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council has accepted a bid for a project that would replace damaged sidewalks in select city neighborhoods.

During a regularly scheduled meeting on September 6, Decatur City Council members approved a contract with Kinney Contractors, Inc., worth $397,047.50, to replace damaged sidewalks and install sidewalk ramps in the Old King's Orchard and GM Square neighborhoods.

Officials say this project will begin after a "Notice to Proceed" has been issued from the City, and that the project is scheduled to be completed by December 2017.