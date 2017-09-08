Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 3

Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 3Posted:
Stabbing victim named in domestic case
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have released the name of a woman killed in a domestic dispute.
Danville Police investigating 2 unrelated shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department says it is investigating two separate shootings that happened on the city's east side on September 6.
Driveway shooting injures Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man went to the hospital after someone shot at him.
BREAKING: Powerful 8.1 Earthquake Hits off Coast of Southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY (WAND) - The largest earthquake Mexico has seen in a century hit off the coast of the country.
Springfield nursing home suddenly closes doors
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WAND)- Oak Terrace nursing home in Springfield will be closing their doors Thursday afternoon.
2 Champaign County men facing child pornography charges
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Justice has announced two Champaign County men are facing child pornography charges in connection with two separate, unrelated cases.
Police investigating a "fake cop" pulling people over
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND): A teenager says she was pulled over by someone pretending to be a police officer, giving them her license and being told to get out of her car.
Free McNuggets coming for Illinois first responders
ILLINOIS (WAND) – First responders in central Illinois can claim free McDonald’s food this September.
Family of Yingying clarifies how funds will be used
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The missing scholar's family is now clarifying how they will use the funds donated to them. T
School bus crash leaves drivers injured
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A school bus with preschool-age children on board crashed Thursday morning.
Hero of the Week: Deafness doesn't stop Mattoon senior
Locals leave FL ahead of storm
Decatur fireworks show a family tradition
Motorcyclist killed in intersection crash
Lincoln Police Department to get new headquarters
Help for Hurricane Harvey victims
