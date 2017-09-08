Friday Frenzy Preview: Week 3

[Video found on Facebook at Gordon Voit - WAND Sports]



The Friday Frenzy is new and improved! With more games, three weekly awards and two field correspondents, the show has expanded to five programming blocks and now starts at 10:05 p.m.! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they preview some of the top games leading up to Week 3's kickoff.



Don't forget to submit photos of your Friday Frenzy adventures! Whether you're tailgating or watching from the stands, send your pictures to WAND's Facebook page to be featured on the show.



WEEK 3 ON-AIR PREVIEW (VIDEO ABOVE)

+ St. Teresa (2-0, 3A No. 8 ) welcomes equally high-octane Warrensburg-Latham (2-0, 1A RV) to Decatur for what promises to be an offensive explosion. The two teams have a combined score of 180-26 through Week 2, with junior running back Jacardia Wright leading the way for the Bulldogs and track stars Dionte and Diondre Lewis paving the way for Warrensburg-Latham.



+ Maroa-Forsyth (2-0, 2A No. 2) and Williamsville (2-0, 3A No. 5) figures to be an instant classic and is the WAND Game of the Week. The Bullets are led by returning All-Conference pick Justice Ferrier at quarterback, while Maroa-Forsyth will look to avenge last season's loss with athletic specimen Ian Benner, a sophomore, under center.



+ Shelbyville (2-0, 1A No. 8) will look to prove it's deserving of a higher ranking than No. 8 when it brings the All-State duo of quarterback Turner Pullen and receiver Kentrell Beck to Sullivan-Okaw Valley (0-2).



+ Mt. Zion (2-0) welcomes red-hot Effingham (1-1) to town in a battle that will have major Apollo Conference implications down the road. Central A&M (2-0, 1A RV) and Meridian (0-2) announced this week that all gate receipts will be donated to hurricane relief efforts. Full preview from Wednesday.



+ Tune in Friday for a preview of No. 6 MacArthur (2-0) and Springfield High (2-0) which is set for Saturday in the Capital City.



WEEK 3 FRIDAY FRENZY SCHEDULE



GAME OF THE WEEK:

MAROA-FORSYTH @ WILLIAMSVILLE



DECATUR REGION:

WARRENSBURG-LATHAM @ ST. TERESA

EFFINGHAM @ MT. ZION

JACKSONVILLE @ EISENHOWER

SHELBYVILLE @ SULLIVAN-OKAW VALLEY

MERIDIAN @ CENTRAL A&M

ST. THOMAS MORE @ MONTICELLO

MARTINSVILLE @ ARGENTA-OREANA

TRI-COUNTY @ LSA

VILLA GROVE-HERITAGE @ CERRO GORDO-BEMENT

CUMBERLAND @ SANGAMON VALLEY



DOUGLAS COUNTY:

CLINTON @ TUSCOLA

COLES COUNTY:

TAYLORVILLE @ CHARLESTON



SPRINGFIELD REGION:

MAROA-FORSYTH @ WILLIAMSVILLE (EVAN COLLINS REPORTS FROM WILLIAMSVILLE)

UNIVERSITY (NORMAL) @ SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN

SOUTHEAST @ ROCHESTER

SATURDAY: MACARTHUR @ SPRINGFIELD HIGH