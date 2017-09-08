BREAKING: Powerful 8.1 Earthquake Hits off Coast of Southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (WAND) - The largest earthquake Mexico has seen in a century hit off the coast of the country. It happened just off the coast of southern Mexico, Thursday night.

Officials say at least five people are dead. The U.S. Geological Survey says it registered at a magnitude 8.1.

Five aftershocks with a magnitude of about five were felt an hour after the quake.

Tsunamis of more than three feet were measured off the coast of Mexico.