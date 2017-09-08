Volunteers needed to line fallen sailors funeral route with flags

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The body of U.S. Navy Third Class Petty Officer Logan Palmer will return to central Illinois on Friday, according to the family.

Palmer died when the destroyer John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in the waters near Singapore on Aug. 21. Navy officials say, 10 sailors died.

The family of Logan Palmer has requested an escort from St. Louis Lambert airport to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. The escort should be arriving in Decatur between 6 and 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home located at 2877 N. Oakland Avenue. The procession will exit I-72 at State Route 121 and proceed to Pershing and then south on Oakland Avenue.

On Saturday, Life Foursquare church said they will be honoring Palmer by placing flags along the funeral route. The church is hoping to get over 100 volunteers to place flags along the 7 mile route. Volunteers are need on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. and again to collect the flags on Monday at 5 p.m.

Below is a list of needs for the placing of the flags:

What is needed:

Pickup trucks with clean truck beds and a sledge hammer

Cars to haul volunteers

Those volunteering will need:

Gloves for working

Practical shoes for walking

Drinking water

Safety vest if available but not required

To volunteer you must be 16 years or older. Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot of Foursquare Church at 2954 W. Ash Avenue.

Call or text Sue Montgomery with total number of volunteers by Friday 9 p.m. if possible at 217-864-4487.

The visitation will be held on Sunday at Life Foursquare Church and the funeral will be held on Monday times for the services have yet to be announced.