Community members packing food for children in developing countries

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Volunteers will gather on Friday and Saturday to pack meals for children in third world countries.

Feed My Starving Children, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church have partnered with hundreds of community members to prepare over 272,000 life-saving meals at the Decatur Community MobilePackTM event at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Community members are encouraged to come out and volunteer to pack lunches at St. Paul’s on Friday from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. and from 6 – 8 p.m. Or on Saturday from 9 – 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., and 2 – 4 p.m.

To make a donation, register to volunteer, or register for childcare, click here.