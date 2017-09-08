Big Blue Backpack program returns for second year

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin students are teaming up again with Dennis Lab School and Good Samaritan Inn to help alleviate childhood hunger.

Big Blue Backpacks, a student-run organization, started last year to provide nutritious, nonperishable food items to needy students at Dennis Lab School every weekend for the school year.

The items for the backpacks are purchased from the Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield. Millikin student sort and pack the bags.

With this program, Millikin hopes the bags will help students confidently navigate their academics and improve their rates of attendance and grades.