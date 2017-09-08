12-year-old flips ATV, dies

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was killed in an ATV crash on Wednesday in Mount Pulaski.

The Logan County Coroner said Caleb J. Coogan was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

Coogan was found by a friend of the family. Coogan was riding his ATV in rural Mount Pulaski before flipping the ATV, causing his death, according to Logan County Coroner Robert Thomas.

Other details about the crash were not immediately known.