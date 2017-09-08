Fire department training for Harvey rescue situations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Fire Department is now trained for situations like Houston.

This week the departments training division trained several members of the department on deployment and operation of the department’s Zodiac rescue boat.

The boat will give firefighters greater capabilities to reach victims who are trapped in remote areas where there are no boat ramps. It can also be using in urban flooding situations like in Houston Texas.

