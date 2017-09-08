U of I Board of Trustees discuss 'war chant' in closed session

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Board of Trustees discussed the decision to discontinue "war chant" music at the institution's athletic events on Thursday.

According to WAND's partners at the Champaign News-Gazette, trustees discussed the ban at the start of Thursday's meeting, during a closed session, with talks focused on the the process that Athletic Director Josh Whitman and Chancellor Robert Jones used to put the ban into place, and whether the Board of Trustees should have been informed before the decision was made.

Although details from the closed session have not been released, the Champaign News-Gazette reports that the Board was divided about the war chant, and that the decision to stop using it was made last spring by Jones, Whitman, and Marching Illini Director Barry Houser. However, that decision was not made public until late August 2017.