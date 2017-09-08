Mattoon man arrested for sexual assault of children

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says a 29-year-old man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.

Mattoon police say Andrew Holland, 29, was arrested on September 7 at 2:42 p.m. Holland is facing three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Police say the charges allege that Holland molested two children.

Holland was taken to Coles County Jail. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.