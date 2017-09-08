Christensen's lawyers released from Yingying case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A major change today for case against the accused kidnapper of the visiting U of I scholar.

Brendt Christensens lawyers are officially off of his case. Christensen is the 28 year old accused of kidnapping Yingying Zhang.

When he last appeared in court, the prosecution said they intended to file a superseding indictment, which essentially means they expected to file new charges.

Today the prosecution said the intended charges would carry the death penalty.

Christensen and his lawyers could not agree on the lawyers fees to cover a death penalty eligible case. They filed a motion to be removed from the case. A judge approved that motion Friday, releasing the Bruno family from Christensen's council.

Today Christensen asked for court appointed lawyers. He says he has about $60,000 in student loan debt and can not afford to hire his own council.

It's important to note that as of right now the charges against Christensen haven't changed. He's still charged with kidnapping which is a max sentence of life in prison.

However, in federal kidnapping cases where a death occurs the maximum sentence is the death penalty.

The prosecution says they intend to file charges that would lead this to be a death penalty eligible case.

Christensen has already met with two public defenders locally. They intend to be his new assistant council. However neither is eligible to be lead council of a case with capitol punishment.

They're hoping to bring in a lawyer from Washington D.C. Who has worked on terrorism cases.

The trial date remains set for February 27th.