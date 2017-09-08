Decatur Fire Battalion Chief retiring after 28 years of service

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department celebrated the retirement of one of their own during a "walk-out" ceremony on September 8.

Officials say they honored Battalion Chief Todd McKenzie at Fire Station 1 Friday afternoon. McKenzie has served the Decatur community as a member of the Fire Department for more than 28 years.

McKenzie began his career at the Decatur Fire Department on June 19, 1989, working his way through the ranks of Lieutenant and Captain on the way to being named Battalion Chief on July 23, 2012. As a Battalion Chief, McKenzie is responsible for all firefighter training, and the maintenance of fire fighting equipment.

