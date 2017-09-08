Christian County law enforcement makes 7 drug-related arrests

PANA, Ill., (WAND) - The Pana Police Department, Christian County Sheriff's Office, and Central Illinois Enforcement Group have made seven arrests in connection with recent drug investigations.

Officials say the investigation into drug-related activity in and around Pana took place over several months, and that seven arrest warrants were issued in connection with the investigation. We have listed more information on arrests made below:

- Ashli Brumberlow, 32: facing two preliminary counts of delivery of meth

- Nathaniel Bain, 28: facing a preliminary charge of delivery of a controlled substance

- Justice Stalling, 21: facing a preliminary charge of meth delivery

- Jesse Shallenbarger, 63: facing a preliminary charge of delivery of a controlled substance

- Joshua Bain, 32: facing a preliminary charge of delivery of a controlled substance

- Scott Patnode, 35: facing preliminary charges of delivery of a scheduled substance and possession of meth precursor

- Rebecca Miller, 40: facing preliminary charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of synthetic drugs

Police also say additional warrants are anticipated, with arrests pending on five open cases. The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.