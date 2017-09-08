Female officer to join investigations unit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Amy Petrilli isn't the type of person to give up easily.

"I've applied for the position actually four times," Petrilli says. "I believe it was four times, so I knew long term it was what I wanted to do."

She is now officially a detective with the investigations unit for the Champaign Police department.

"Persistence pays off, determination, hard work and good work ethic," Petrilli says.

She'll be the only woman in the male dominated unit, but she says that's no big deal.

"I've worked with these guys now for almost, going into my 9th year so for me it's just going to be adjusting to the work style," Petrilli says.

She says CPD is a great work environment for women.

"We don't have a lot of females, I think our numbers are about 8 or 9, but the females that we do have - we are definitely very strong at what we do so it's not hard for us to advance in the department," Petrilli says.

She says the women stick together.

"We're very strong, we're a very tight group," Petrilli says. "I don't think it gets any better than us."