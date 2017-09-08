Scovill Zoo receives AZA Accreditation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo has received accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' independent Accreditation Commission.

In order to receive accreditation, Scovill Zoo underwent rigorous reviews to ensure it has met standards in animal care and welfare, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. Zoos and aquariums who wish to remain members of the AZA must repeat the accreditation process every five years.

AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe says, "Only the very best zoos and aquariums can meet the ‘gold standards’ set for accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. By achieving AZA-accreditation, Scovill Zoo demonstrates that it is committed to exemplary animal care and welfare, educational and inspiring guest experiences, and AZA’s mission to conserve our world’s wild animals and wild places."

Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye says, "We are excited and proud to have earned AZA accreditation. It is a rigorous process and includes a very thorough inspection every five years. Accreditation standards rise every year, so we must maintain what we had five years ago, but also expand, grow, and improve. The AZA stamp of approval means we have done just that."

