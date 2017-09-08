Hundreds attend Seniorama in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of people came out to the 28th annual Seniorama in Decatur Friday afternoon.

Officials say this year's event was help at the Decatur Civic Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees were able to enjoy entertainment, several vendors, and more. WAND-TV's Sean Streaty was also in attendance, greeting guests and helping people sign up for the Alzheimer's Walk.

Seniorama helps connect adults, caregivers, and those receiving care with information about products and services that can help them enjoy independent living.

For more information about Seniorama, click here.