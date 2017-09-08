EIU students gather to walk and speak out against recent D.A.C.A policy

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Eastern Illinois University students, faculty and Charleston community members gather to rally against the new D.A.C.A policy.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered the end to the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigrant program. The program will end in 6 months.

Students from EIU's Latin America Student Organization came together to rally against the new order, which could potentially deport people who were apart of the DACA under President Barrack Obama's administration.

Julisa Bautista, the president of Latin American Student Organization, says she is one of those immigrants that could face deportation. She worries for herself and her family. She wanted students, faculty, and community members to rally together against the policy.

The rally consisted of a small meeting in Morton Park where people heard testimonies and speeches about D.A.C.A. After the small gather, everyone marched on campus to show their support.