Waverly man facing additional charges in deadly stabbingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
12-year-old flips ATV, dies
MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was killed in an ATV crash on Wednesday in Mount Pulaski.
-
Danville Police investigating 2 unrelated shootings
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department says it is investigating two separate shootings that happened on the city's east side on September 6.
-
Mattoon man arrested for sexual assault of children
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says a 29-year-old man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.
-
Volunteers needed to line fallen sailors funeral route with flags
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The body of U.S. Navy Third Class Petty Officer Logan Palmer will return to central Illinois on Friday, according to the family.
-
Christian County law enforcement makes 7 drug-related arrests
PANA, Ill., (WAND) - The Pana Police Department, Christian County Sheriff's Office, and Central Illinois Enforcement Group have made seven arrests in connection with recent drug investigations.
Helicopter crash kills country singer Troy Gentry and pilot
Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport has left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.
-
Stabbing victim named in domestic case
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have released the name of a woman killed in a domestic dispute.
-
Springfield nursing home suddenly closes doors
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WAND)- Oak Terrace nursing home in Springfield will be closing their doors Thursday afternoon.
-
Driveway shooting injures Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man went to the hospital after someone shot at him.
-
Waverly man facing additional charges in deadly stabbing
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) - A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waverly woman is facing additional charges.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Driveway shooting injures Decatur man
-
Springfield nursing home suddenly closes doors
-
Hero of the Week: Deafness doesn't stop Mattoon senior
-
Volunteers needed to line fallen sailors funeral route with flags
-
Locals leave FL ahead of storm
-
Volunteers needed to line fallen sailors funeral route with flags
-
Decatur Fire Battalion Chief retiring after 28 years of service
-
Logan Palmer's family awaiting return of body
-
Police investigating a "fake cop" pulling people over
-
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-