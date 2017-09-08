Waverly man facing additional charges in deadly stabbing

WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) - A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waverly woman is facing additional charges.

According to Morgan County Court documents, Nathan Henson, 33, is facing three counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, in addition to three counts of first-degree murder. Police say Henson was arrested in the September 5 stabbing death of 29-year-old Jessie Henson.

Henson is currently being held on $1 million bond. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.