Springfield police investigating September 7 burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department needs your help in its investigation into a series of burglaries that happened to several businesses during the early morning hours of September 7.

Springfield police say officers responded to Capitol City Bar and Grill, Darcy's Pint, and West Side Pub and Grill early Thursday morning for reports of security alarms being activated. Officers say force was used to enter all three businesses, and that several items inside were damaged, with others being stolen.

If you have any information regarding these burglaries, you are urged to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers (217) 788-8427.