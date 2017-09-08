Fallen Navy Sailor Logan Palmer finally home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly three weeks after a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker near Singapore, Logan Palmer, one of the ten sailors who died in the crash, is finally back home.

The Navy escorted Palmer's body from St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 3 p.m. Friday. From there, the procession went to Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Almost every city the motorcade went through had hundreds of people lining the streets and over-crosses to welcome the Sailor home. Flags were hung from many overpasses.

In the motorcade were police officers, fire departments and the Illinois Patriot Guard. The Harristown Fire Department, Palmer's hometown, joined the procession around Niantic. From there, others joined the procession via motorcycle and vehicle.

Logan's body arrived at the funeral home just before 7 p.m. Friday. His visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Sunday and Monday. The funeral will be held at Life 4 Square Church in Decatur. No specific times have been set.