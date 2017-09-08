Decatur residents help pack thousands of meals for those in need

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of Decatur residents teamed up to help feed thousands of starving children on Friday.

Several hundred volunteers participated in the "Feed My Starving Children" community backpack event. During the event, participants packed more than 272,000 thousand "MannaPack" meals to be shipped to developing countries across the world.

This year's effort was made possible through a partnership between St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church of Decatur.

Volunteers will also help pack meals on Saturday, as well.