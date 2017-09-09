Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 3

Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week in this 16-game Frenzy extravaganza!



Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights!





Part 1

Central A&M 40, Meridian 20

St. Teresa 36, Warrensburg-Latham 30

Tuscola 46, Clinton 0

Shelbyville 58, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 7

Cheerleaders of the Week. Charleston Junior Cheerleaders



Part 2

MacArthur head coach Derek Spates calls out WAND's Noah Newman for a Punt, Pass and Kick sports challenge

Game of the Week: Williamsville 47, Maroa-Forsyth 6 (Evan Collins reports from Williamsville)

Effingham 37, Mt. Zion 19

Taylorville 55, Charleston 20

Mattoon 34, Lincoln 27

Band of the Week: Eisenhower



Part 3

Eisenhower 24, Jacksonville 15

Sacred Heart-Griffin41, University High (Normal) 7

Rochester 51, Southeast 7

Monticello 46, St. Thomas More 0

Fans of the Week: Williamsville



Part 4

Cumberland 44, Sangamon Valley 6

Argenta-Oreana 46, Martinsville 26

LSA 49, Tri-County 6

Facebook Photos: Effingham and LSA fans



Part 5

MacArthur-Springfield High preview

Play of the Day: Receiver Joseph Mitchell makes an unbelievable catch for Williamsville against Maroa-Forsyth