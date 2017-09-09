Salvation Army offers emergency disaster training

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With natural disasters like hurricanes filtering the country, the Decatur Salvation Army held an emergency services training Saturday.

The class had about 25 people registered, which Bill Hogg, the organization's Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator, says is bigger than a typical training session. He attributed that to the hurricanes and people's urge to want to help in any way possible.

Once participants finish the class, they become certified to be a part of the Salvation Army's natural disaster response team meaning they can be sent as volunteers to assist in relief efforts.

There is currently not another training date set.