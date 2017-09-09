Feed My Starving Children event brings community together

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Tabernacle Baptist teamed up to packed thousands of meals for starving people around the world.

The event used around 1200 volunteers who filled plastic meal bags with soy, vegetables, and rice. Each nutritious meal is then sealed and packed into boxes to be shipped off.

Andrea Gerhard, St. Paul's Director of Communications, says, "It's an excellent family service opportunity because kids ages 5 and older can pack with an adult. So we get a lot of families, school groups, youth groups."

The community fills the warehouse at the church and begins filling and packing in shifts.

Gerhard says ADM is a big help and a sponsor for the program and the soybean aspect of it. She says, "Feed my starving children is one of the largest customers for ADM for that element. They told us this morning, even if we're not packing here in Decatur, Decatur has reached across the country with these mobile packs and therefore across the globe."

Allison Bickel with Tabernacle Baptist says the family-fun event is always a great time. She says, "We love to see children serving. We love to see families come together and serve with one another and be able to do something that they can see that there's an impact greater than their daily lives."

The goal at this year's event was to surpass last year's number of 272,000 meals packed. They were also expecting to pack the 1-millionth meal Saturday for the Decatur event since it started.