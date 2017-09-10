Logan Palmer's family offering public visitation and funeral

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Logan Palmer's family has announced public visitation and funeral times. The public visitation for Logan Palmer will be held Sunday from 4-8 PM at Life Foursquare Church, located at 2954 W Ash Ave. in Decatur. The public funeral will be held at the church on Monday at 10 AM. There are other times being held for close family and friends, but they ask that the public come at the designated times and respect the families privacy.

Logan Palmer was one of 10 sailors killed after a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker near Singapore on August 21st. The Navy escorted Palmer's body from St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 3 p.m. Friday. Life Foursquare Church lined 7 miles of road today with American flags to show their respect to the fallen hero.