Deadly Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 52-year-old Springfield man has died after a pickup truck crash.

The crash happened right before 8 p.m. Saturday evening at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and U.S. Route 36th. When Decatur Police Department arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in his vehicle.

According to a police report of the preliminary investigation, the man was driving east on U.S. Route 36th when he drove onto the median. His then returned to the eastbound side and crossed all traffic lanes and hitting and going over a guard rail. The vehicle continued until hitting a tree on the south side of U.S. Route 36th.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if the man had a medical event prior to the crash. The Fatal Accident Investigation team is investigating.