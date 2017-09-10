Rosamond standoff ends with man in custody

ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police responded to a stand-off situation on the north side of Rosamond in Christian County Saturday evening.

Christian County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of ISP for an armed and barricaded man in a house. After several hours of negotiations, officers took 51-year-old Markes Rodgers of Rosamond into custody without further incident.

Rodgers was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The incident is still under investigation.