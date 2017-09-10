Arrest made in deadly Champaign shooting that took place on September 1st

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign police have made an arrest for the deadly shooting that took place on September 1st in 1200 block of N. McKinley Ave. Jaki Pearson of Champaign surrendered to detectives for the murder of 19 year old Brandon Smith.

An arrest warrant was issued for 20 year old Pearson on September 4th in connection with the deadly shooting. Pearson is being held on preliminary charges of murder, pending court proceedings later this week. Bond on the warrant is set at $1,000,000. The investigation is on going anyone with related information to the shooting is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at 217-403-6900.