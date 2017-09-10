A car show that benefits local veteran and honors those fallen

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A car show to honor those fallen in 9/11 attack.

The ninth annual Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 happened Sunday in central park.

Dozens of cars and bikes displayed in downtown Decatur.

It was $11 to enter your car and all the proceeds go towards The Help 4 Heroes fund, which provides necessities for Macon County Veterans.

Over 103 cars were showcased.