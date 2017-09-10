A car show that benefits local veteran and honors those fallen

A car show that benefits local veteran and honors those fallenUpdated:
Mattoon man arrested for sexual assault of children
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says a 29-year-old man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.
Logan Palmer's family offering public visitation and funeral
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Logan Palmer's family has announced public visitation and funeral times. The public visitation for Logan Palmer will be held Sunday from 4-8 PM at Life Foursquare Church, located at 2954 W Ash Ave. in Decatur. The public funeral will be held at the church on Monday at 10 AM. There are other times being held for close family and friends, but they ask that the public come at the designated times and respect the families privacy. Logan Palmer was one of 10 sa...
Christian County law enforcement makes 7 drug-related arrests
PANA, Ill., (WAND) - The Pana Police Department, Christian County Sheriff's Office, and Central Illinois Enforcement Group have made seven arrests in connection with recent drug investigations.
12-year-old flips ATV, dies
MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was killed in an ATV crash on Wednesday in Mount Pulaski.
Waverly man facing additional charges in deadly stabbing
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) - A 33-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waverly woman is facing additional charges.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly three weeks after a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker near Singapore, Logan Palmer, one of the ten sailors who died in the crash, is finally back home.
Rosamond standoff ends with man in custody
ROSAMOND, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police responded to a stand-off situation on the north side of Rosamond in Christian County Saturday evening.
Deadly Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 52-year-old Springfield man has died after a pickup truck crash. The crash happened right before 8 p.m. Saturday evening at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and U.S. Route 36th.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: Week 3
Welcome to the new and improved Friday Frenzy! Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by more photographers, two new correspondents in Evan Collins and Caryn Eisert, plus we introduce Band of the Week, Fan of the Week and Cheerleaders of the Week in this 16-game Frenzy extravaganza! Click through the five videos in the player above for all the highlights! Part 1 Central A&M 40, Meridian 20 St. Teresa 36, Warrensburg-Latham 30 Tuscola 46, Clinton 0 Shelbyville 58, Su...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A major change today for case against the accused kidnapper of the visiting U of I scholar.
Boy in critical condition after being burned
Friday Frenzy Part 1: 9/8/2017
Fallen Navy Sailor Logan Palmer finally home
Hero of the Week: Deafness doesn't stop Mattoon senior
Friday Frenzy Part 2: 9/8/2017
Friday Frenzy Part 3: 9/8/2017
Driveway shooting injures Decatur man
Decatur Fire Battalion Chief retiring after 28 years of service
Christensen's lawyers released from Yingying case
EIU students gather to walk and speak out against recent D.A.C.A policy
