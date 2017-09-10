Annual Farm Crawl connects families with local farmers

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The 4th annual Farm Crawl allowed families to meet local farmers and learn about how agriculture plays a role in their daily lives.

The event kicked off the Fall season. The day consisted of farm tours, family activities, food, and a parade of tractors. The event was free, and happened at two different farms.

Organizers say it is a great way for people and families to connect with local farmers and teach young kids about agriculture.